Ayden Boger

Boger

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Brandon and Donnette Boger

Siblings: Justice and Declan Broger

High School Activities: Robotics

Favorite Class or Subject: Art

Best High School Memory: When Brendan kept milk in his locker for the whole year

Hobbies: Art and video games

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Ryan Reynolds, Keanu Reaves and George Washington

Favorite Book: The Kane series

Favorite Movie: Star Wars and How to Train your Dragon

Favorite TV Show: Sleepy Hollow

Favorite Song: Swing Life Away

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Dream house

Describe yourself in one word: Creative

Future Plans: Work/video games

