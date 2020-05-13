Arlette Becerril

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Irma and Jesus Beccerril
Siblings: Diego Becerril
High School Activities: NHS, Student Council, Basketball, Volleyball, Track and Field, Chorale and Symphonic Band
Favorite Class or Subject: Algebra/Calculus
Best High School Memory: When Mr. Miller brought the class to a field trip to Bdubs
Hobbies: Reading, playing the flute, biking, baking and taking Koko for a walk
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Christ Jesus
Favorite Book: The Bible
Favorite Movie: Avatar
Favorite TV Show: Grey's Anatomy
Favorite Song: Your Presence
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Sow generously to those in need
Describe yourself in one word: Ambitious
Future Plans: Major in Neuroscience at University of St. Thomas