Arlette Becerril

Becerril 

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Irma and Jesus Beccerril

Siblings: Diego Becerril

High School Activities: NHS, Student Council, Basketball, Volleyball, Track and Field, Chorale and Symphonic Band

Favorite Class or Subject: Algebra/Calculus 

Best High School Memory: When Mr. Miller brought the class to a field trip to Bdubs

Hobbies: Reading, playing the flute, biking, baking and taking Koko for a walk

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Christ Jesus

Favorite Book: The Bible

Favorite Movie: Avatar

Favorite TV Show: Grey's Anatomy 

Favorite Song: Your Presence

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Sow generously to those in need

Describe yourself in one word: Ambitious  

Future Plans: Major in Neuroscience at University of St. Thomas 

