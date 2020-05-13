Annalie Piller

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Greg and Wendi Piller
Siblings: Brock, Mikayla and Chenoa
High School Activities: NHS, FFA and choir
Favorite Class or Subject: Science
Best High School Memory: Alan dropping his books and sliding across the floor in the busy hallway
Hobbies: Spending time with my dog and cooking
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jason Momoa
Favorite Book: The Fault in Our Stars
Favorite Movie: White Chicks
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds
Favorite Song: Elton John's Bennie and the Jets
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Vacation to Italy
Describe yourself in one word: Reserved
Future Plans: Attend college for nursing