Annalie Piller

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Greg and Wendi Piller

Siblings: Brock, Mikayla and Chenoa

High School Activities: NHS, FFA and choir

Favorite Class or Subject: Science

Best High School Memory: Alan dropping his books and sliding across the floor in the busy hallway

Hobbies: Spending time with my dog and cooking

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jason Momoa

Favorite Book: The Fault in Our Stars

Favorite Movie: White Chicks

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds

Favorite Song: Elton John's Bennie and the Jets

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Vacation to Italy

Describe yourself in one word: Reserved

Future Plans: Attend college for nursing

