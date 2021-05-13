Shane Cooper

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Shannan Cooper and Bradley Cooper

Siblings: Casey Cooper, 21

High school activities: Football and band

Favorite class or subject: Advanced Metals and Machining

Hobbies: Working on vehicles, helping friends and family on their projects, ice fishing

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Chris Farley, David Freiburger from Roadkill Garage and Donald Trump

Favorite book: Of Mice and Men

Favorite movie:The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Favorite TV show:Rust Valley Restores

Favorite song or musician: Toby Keith: As Good As I Once Was

Favorite quotation:It'll Be Fine.

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Learned how to play the ukulele

Future plans:Not sure yet but something I'll enjoy

