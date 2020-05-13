Thomas Haasnoot

Haasnoot

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Karri and Casey Haasnoot

Siblings: Marissa, Madisyn and Tyler

High School Activities: FFA and baseball

Favorite Class or Subject: Anything with Rudy

Hobbies: Fishing and hunting

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Aaron Rodgers

Favorite Movie: The Longest Yard

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds

Favorite Song: Red Dirt Dollars

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car

Describe yourself in one word: Funny

Future Plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Stout for engineering

