Thomas Haasnoot

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Karri and Casey Haasnoot
Siblings: Marissa, Madisyn and Tyler
High School Activities: FFA and baseball
Favorite Class or Subject: Anything with Rudy
Hobbies: Fishing and hunting
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Aaron Rodgers
Favorite Movie: The Longest Yard
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds
Favorite Song: Red Dirt Dollars
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car
Describe yourself in one word: Funny
Future Plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Stout for engineering