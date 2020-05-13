Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Maria and Rogelio Mendoza
Siblings: Xictlalic Mendoza
Favorite Class or Subject: Science
Best High School Memory: When Brendan kept milk in his locker for the whole year
Hobbies: Playing games
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Bill Cosby, Gal Gadot and Lana Del Rey
Favorite Book: Bible
Favorite Movie: Kangaroo Jack
Favorite TV Show: Supernatural
Favorite Song: Any Lana Del Rey songs
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A house for the boys
Describe yourself in one word: Listener
Future Plans: Go to college and get a job in something I like