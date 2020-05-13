Rogelio Mendoza

Mendoza

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Maria and Rogelio Mendoza

Siblings: Xictlalic Mendoza

Favorite Class or Subject: Science

Best High School Memory: When Brendan kept milk in his locker for the whole year

Hobbies: Playing games

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Bill Cosby, Gal Gadot and Lana Del Rey

Favorite Book: Bible

Favorite Movie: Kangaroo Jack

Favorite TV Show: Supernatural

Favorite Song: Any Lana Del Rey songs

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A house for the boys

Describe yourself in one word: Listener

Future Plans: Go to college and get a job in something I like 

