Adrien Lucas

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Mike and Ashley Hinrichs

Siblings: Kaliope, 4, and Oliver, 2

Favorite class or subject: Anything in the shop

Best high school memory: The game

Hobbies: Snowmobiling and wrenching

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald J Trump

Favorite book or writer: Animal Farm

Favorite movie: Fast and Furious

Favorite TV show: The Ranch

Favorite song or musician: Ryan Upchurch

Favorite quotation: “Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation,” by Donald J Trump

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Just working and hanging out with friends

Future plans: RCTC for auto tech

Tags

Load comments