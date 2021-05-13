Adrien Lucas

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Mike and Ashley Hinrichs
Siblings: Kaliope, 4, and Oliver, 2
Favorite class or subject: Anything in the shop
Best high school memory: The game
Hobbies: Snowmobiling and wrenching
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Donald J Trump
Favorite book or writer: Animal Farm
Favorite movie: Fast and Furious
Favorite TV show: The Ranch
Favorite song or musician: Ryan Upchurch
Favorite quotation: “Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation,” by Donald J Trump
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Just working and hanging out with friends
Future plans: RCTC for auto tech