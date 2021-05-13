Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Maria and Rogelio Mendoza
Siblings, ages: Rogelio Jr. Mendoza (19)
Favorite class or subject: College Child, Growth and Development
Best high school memory: Getting to know the teachers and laughing in the library with friends and being able to spend time with friends
Hobbies: Reading, writing and painting
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Stephen King
Favorite writer: Stephen King
Favorite movie: Grease
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite musician: Post Malone
Favorite quotation: “A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.” — George Bernhard Shaw.
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Learning how to paint and reading
Future plans: Major in social work to be in CPS and minor in psychology or Spanish