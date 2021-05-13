Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Maria and Rogelio Mendoza

Siblings, ages: Rogelio Jr. Mendoza (19)

Favorite class or subject: College Child, Growth and Development

Best high school memory: Getting to know the teachers and laughing in the library with friends and being able to spend time with friends

Hobbies: Reading, writing and painting

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Stephen King

Favorite writer: Stephen King

Favorite movie: Grease

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite musician: Post Malone

Favorite quotation: “A life spent making mistakes is not only more honorable, but more useful than a life spent doing nothing.” — George Bernhard Shaw.

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Learning how to paint and reading

Future plans: Major in social work to be in CPS and minor in psychology or Spanish

