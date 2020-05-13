Zachariah Clark

Clark

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: James Clark

Siblings: Jontaya, Colten, Thomas, Elise and Brittany

High School Activities: Football and Basketball

Favorite Class or Subject: Criminal Justice

Best High School Memory: The Game

Hobbies: Fishing, shooting and driving around

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: President Trump and Chris Evans

Favorite Book: Divided we Fall

Favorite Movie: Hobs and Shaw

Favorite TV Show: MASH

Favorite Song: Working On by Colt Ford

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Challenger Hellcat

Describe yourself in one word: Restless

Future Plans: Finish army training and go to Germany, then go to school for a lineman and work for Excel

