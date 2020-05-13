Jenna Engel

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Rebecca and Christopher Engel
High School Activities: Speech
Favorite Class or Subject: Heroes and Villains
Best High School Memory: Watching Mr. Kincaid read a kid's book in a wolf costume
Hobbies: Sleeping and painting
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: My great grandma
Favorite Book: We Were Liars
Favorite Movie: Mamma Mia
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car for a friend
Describe yourself in one word: Tired
Future Plans: Study at UMD if accepted