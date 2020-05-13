Jenna Engel

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Rebecca and Christopher Engel

High School Activities: Speech

Favorite Class or Subject: Heroes and Villains

Best High School Memory: Watching Mr. Kincaid read a kid's book in a wolf costume

Hobbies: Sleeping and painting  

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: My great grandma

Favorite Book: We Were Liars

Favorite Movie: Mamma Mia

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car for a friend

Describe yourself in one word: Tired

Future Plans: Study at UMD if accepted 

