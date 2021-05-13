Armani Tucker

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Rita Harris, Eva and Dave Diercks
Siblings: Keith, Keisha, Sheila, Julian and D’angelo
High school activities: Soccer, football, wrestling and track & field
Favorite class or subject: Criminal Justice
Best high school memory: Just hanging out with the boys everyday
Hobbies: Skateboarding and lifting weights
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Mike Tyson, Rulon Gardner and Phil Swift
Favorite book: Dreams your Magic Mirror
Favorite movie: Real Steel
Favorite TV show: Regular Show
Favorite song: Ride the Lightning by Metallica
Quotation: GET TOUGH!
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Went for runs and played Super Smash Bros
Future plans: Go to RCTC for law enforcement and become a cop