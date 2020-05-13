Gabriella Bauer

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Chad and Stephanie Bauer 

Siblings: Gavin

High School Activities: Band, FCCLA, Knowledge Bowl and Student Council

Favorite Class or Subject: Psychology

Hobbies: Racking in all that cash

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jesus, my soulmate and maybe Snoop Dogg

Favorite Book: Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold

Favorite Movie: Halloween

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds and Ricky + Morty

Favorite Song: WAVES by Kanye

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? I'd move away and give it to other people but I'd buy a BIG house first

Describe yourself in one word: Unpredictable

Future Plans: Law Enforcement 

