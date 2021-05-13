Jed Johnson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jason and Molly
Siblings: Josie (28), Jeremiah (22), Wesley (21), Micah (20), Josh (18), Maddy (16), Robin (14), Virginia (12), Gideon (11), Teddy (9), Melodie (8), Franklin (6) and Lillian (5)
High school activities: Wrestling, baseball and football
Favorite class or subject: Millers' English
Best high school memory: Playing with electricity
Hobbies: Hunting, fishing and snowmobiling
Favorite book: The Street Lawyer
Favorite movie: Blazing Saddles
Favorite TV show: Gold Rush
Favorite quotation: 155 pounds of raw steel and female sex appeal
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Working and learned who the sheep are
Future plans: Military or trade school