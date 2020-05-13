Victor Martinez

Martinez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Tracy Miner-Jacobson and Scott Miner, Victor Martinez SR

Siblings: Vincent Martinez and Spencer Miner

High School Activities: Football, basketball, baseball, NHS, Knowledge Bowl and band

Favorite Class or Subject: Chemistry/Advanced Physics

Best High School Memory: Playing beefcake volleyball

Hobbies: Weight lifting and sports

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Axel Rose and Neil Armstrong

Favorite Movie: Monty Python and The Holy Grail

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: Take me Home (Country Roads)

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Start a pharmacy or business

Describe yourself in one word: Determined

Future Plans: Attend North Dakota State University to major in pharmacy 

