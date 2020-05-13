Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Tracy Miner-Jacobson and Scott Miner, Victor Martinez SR
Siblings: Vincent Martinez and Spencer Miner
High School Activities: Football, basketball, baseball, NHS, Knowledge Bowl and band
Favorite Class or Subject: Chemistry/Advanced Physics
Best High School Memory: Playing beefcake volleyball
Hobbies: Weight lifting and sports
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Axel Rose and Neil Armstrong
Favorite Movie: Monty Python and The Holy Grail
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Song: Take me Home (Country Roads)
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Start a pharmacy or business
Describe yourself in one word: Determined
Future Plans: Attend North Dakota State University to major in pharmacy