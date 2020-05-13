Grace Reed

Reed 

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Cheryl Mann and Randy Mann

High School Activities: Softball

Favorite Class or Subject: Miller's class

Best High School Memory: In biology, playing with the fish while disecting

Hobbies: Working and drawing

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: My dad

Favorite Movie: Mamma Mia

Favorite TV Show: Friends

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A car

Describe yourself in one word: Caring

Future Plans: Going to college and getting a degree in something I love

