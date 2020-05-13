Taylor Kish

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jeremy and Stephanie Kish
Siblings: Jeremy, Bradley and Daniel
High School Activities: NHS, Chorale and track and field
Favorite Class or Subject: Anatomy with Kincaid
Best High School Memory: Powerpuff and beefcake and being locker buddies with Corey and Kai
Hobbies: Gymnastics and demolition derbies
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Paul Walker, Post Malone and Juice Wrld
Favorite Movie: Fast and the Furious 5
Favorite TV Show: One Tree Hill
Favorite Song: Lottery (Renegade)
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Go to Australia and buy a koala
Describe yourself in one word: Energetic
Future Plans: Attend UWEC