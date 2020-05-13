Taylor Kish

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Jeremy and Stephanie Kish

Siblings: Jeremy, Bradley and Daniel

High School Activities: NHS, Chorale and track and field

Favorite Class or Subject: Anatomy with Kincaid

Best High School Memory: Powerpuff and beefcake and being locker buddies with Corey and Kai

Hobbies: Gymnastics and demolition derbies

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Paul Walker, Post Malone and Juice Wrld 

Favorite Movie: Fast and the Furious 5

Favorite TV Show: One Tree Hill

Favorite Song: Lottery (Renegade)

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Go to Australia and buy a koala

Describe yourself in one word: Energetic

Future Plans: Attend UWEC

