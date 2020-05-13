Courtney Lehman

Lehman 

 Picasa

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Michelle and Randy Lehman

Siblings: Caitlyn, Becca and James

High School Activities: Cheerleading

Favorite Class or Subject: Child development

Best High School Memory: Homecoming Queen

Hobbies: Bowling, softball and Girl Scouts

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Luke Bryan

Favorite Book: The Catbook

Favorite Movie: The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

Favorite TV Show: Jessie

Favorite Song: Last Friday Night by Luke Bryan

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new bike

Describe yourself in one word: Worker

Future Plans: Minnesota Twins Stadium job

