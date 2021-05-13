Katherine Van Epps

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Scott Van Epps and Sarah Van Epps
Siblings: Daniel Van Epps (18) and William Van Epps (15)
High school activities: Choir, Band and Theatre
Favorite class or subject: My music classes are ALWAYS my favorite!
Best high school memory: My best high school memory was being able to perform “Beauty and the Beast” for my senior year!
Hobbies: Some of my favorite hobbies include painting, I play in an Orchestra in Rochester where we play AMAZING music, and I love going on walks with my family.
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: I would love to meet Brené Brown and Maya Angelou because their words of wisdom have helped me with my personal growth. I would also love to meet Claude Debussy because I am in awe of all of the music he created.
Favorite book: Harry Potter
Favorite movie: Knives Out
Favorite TV show: Umbrella Academy
Favorite song or musician: “In the Silence” JP Cooper
Favorite quotation: Mary Angelou once said: “You only are free when you realize you belong no place – you belong every place – no place at all. The price is high. The reward is great.”
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? My experience during COVID-19 dealt with a lot of personal growth. It was a time for me to figure out what I wanted to do with my future. 2020 made me realize how I took so many little (yet important) things for granted. I learned what made me happy, and I learned how easily entertained I am whilst being couped up in a house for months haha!
Future plans: I plan on attending St. Olaf in the fall of 2021 and I will be studying flute performance!