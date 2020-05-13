Tate Erlandson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Todd and Tracy Erlandson
Siblings: Tessa
High School Activities: Football, Basketball and Baseball
Favorite Class or Subject: Social Studies
Best High School Memory: When I see Mr. Van Epps and we say "Mecah"
Hobbies: Video games and hanging with friends
Favorite Book: Hatchet
Favorite Movie: Waterboy
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Song: One Less Lonely Girl
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Houses for my parents
Describe yourself in one word: Outgoing
Future Plans: Hopefully get into a college