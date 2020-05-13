Tate Erlandson

Erlandson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Todd and Tracy Erlandson

Siblings: Tessa

High School Activities: Football, Basketball and Baseball

Favorite Class or Subject: Social Studies

Best High School Memory: When I see Mr. Van Epps and we say "Mecah"

Hobbies: Video games and hanging with friends

Favorite Book: Hatchet

Favorite Movie: Waterboy

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: One Less Lonely Girl

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Houses for my parents

Describe yourself in one word: Outgoing

Future Plans: Hopefully get into a college

Load comments