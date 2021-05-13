Reese Wallaker

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Jeremy Wallaker and Andrea Wallaker

Siblings, ages: Noah Wallaker, 14

Favorite class or subject: Any class with Rudy or Miller

Best high school memory: Learning from home

Hobbies: Making cake/cupcakes, crafting things

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Freddie Mercury or Mick Mars

Favorite book: As Dead As It Gets.

Favorite movie: After

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead.

Favorite song or musician: Any type of music that doesn’t suck

Favorite quotation: “I’m running away from my responsibilities, and it feels good.”- Micheal Scott

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? I worked half the time and the other half I was doing school work or doing little projects around the house.

Future plans: Attend University of Wisconsin, River Falls to major in business

Tags

Load comments