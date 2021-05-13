Reese Wallaker

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jeremy Wallaker and Andrea Wallaker
Siblings, ages: Noah Wallaker, 14
Favorite class or subject: Any class with Rudy or Miller
Best high school memory: Learning from home
Hobbies: Making cake/cupcakes, crafting things
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Freddie Mercury or Mick Mars
Favorite book: As Dead As It Gets.
Favorite movie: After
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead.
Favorite song or musician: Any type of music that doesn’t suck
Favorite quotation: “I’m running away from my responsibilities, and it feels good.”- Micheal Scott
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? I worked half the time and the other half I was doing school work or doing little projects around the house.
Future plans: Attend University of Wisconsin, River Falls to major in business