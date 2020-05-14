Gaby Tellez

Tellez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Elida Tellez and Alfonso Tellez

Siblings: Mellie, Adrian and Fonse

Favorite Class or Subject: English with Miller

Best High School Memory: "Who threw that? Serious!"

Hobbies: Sleeping and being the best at Mario Kart

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Elon Musk

Favorite Book: The Goosebump series, The Rainbow Fish

Favorite Movie: The Truman Show, Inception

Favorite TV Show: The Haunting of Hill House, You

Favorite Song: YKTS by Sheck Wes

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A bakery for my mom

Describe yourself in one word: Unique

Future Plans: To be a successful esthetician 

