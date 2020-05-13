Erica Dunn

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Brand and January Dunn
Siblings: Dashia, Jolissa, Rebecca and Summer
High School Activities: LGBTQ Club, Mental Awareness Club and Chorale
Favorite Class or Subject: Art and Choir
Best High School Memory: Hanginout out with my friends
Hobbies: Singing, drawing, listening to music and cosplaying
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Amy Lee from Evanesence
Favorite Book: Drama by Raina Telgemeier
Favorite Movie: Billy Madison by Adam Sandler
Favorite TV Show: Happy Tree Friends
Favorite Song: Everybody'd Fool
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Looks like we're all going out ladies
Describe yourself in one word: Creative
Future Plans: I'll be living in Red Wing and I might be working at Hot Topic