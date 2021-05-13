Allison Kispert

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Cherie Kispert and Loren Kispert

Siblings: Brianna, 21, and John, 31

High school activities: Painted the windows with E

Favorite class or subject: Heroes and villains

Best high school memory: Math class with Kyle

Hobbies: Fishing with the family

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: George Whashington

Favorite book: Small Steps

Favorite movie: After

Favorite TV show: The Madiloran

Favorite song: Party All the Time

Favorite quotation: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” —Dolly Parton

Future plans: Work at post

