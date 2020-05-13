Skye Blauer

Blauer

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Richard and Jessica

Siblings: Xander

High School Activities: Chorale

Favorite Class or Subject: Music and English

Best High School Memory: When Schumacher was climbing over chairs and asked "Do you ever just feel like a mountain goat?"

Hobbies: Writing, singing, drawing and cooking

Favorite Book: Harry Potter

Favorite Movie: Anastasia

Favorite TV Show: Rick and Morty

Favorite Song: Demons by Alec Benjamin

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A car

Describe yourself in one word: Empathetic

Future Plans: Move into my own place

Load comments