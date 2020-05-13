Brandon Dierks

Dierks

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Lisa and Eric Dierks

Siblings: Benjamin and Jon Dierks

High School Activities: Basketball, NHS and Track and Field

Favorite Class or Subject: Animal Production

Best High School Memory: When Brendan kept milk in his locker all of 10th grade year

Hobbies: Playing basketball, playing video games and hanging out with friends 

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: NFL and NBA players

Favorite Book: Hunger Games series

Favorite Movie: Fantastic Four

Favorite TV Show: Cops and Wild'n Out

Favorite Song: Frosted Flakes by Migos

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Fancy sports car

Describe yourself in one word: Kid

Future Plans: Go to RCTC to pursue a career to be a Veterinary Technician

