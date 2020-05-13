Brandon Dierks

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Lisa and Eric Dierks
Siblings: Benjamin and Jon Dierks
High School Activities: Basketball, NHS and Track and Field
Favorite Class or Subject: Animal Production
Best High School Memory: When Brendan kept milk in his locker all of 10th grade year
Hobbies: Playing basketball, playing video games and hanging out with friends
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: NFL and NBA players
Favorite Book: Hunger Games series
Favorite Movie: Fantastic Four
Favorite TV Show: Cops and Wild'n Out
Favorite Song: Frosted Flakes by Migos
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Fancy sports car
Describe yourself in one word: Kid
Future Plans: Go to RCTC to pursue a career to be a Veterinary Technician