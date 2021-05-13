Alec Johnson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Jim and Shannon Johnson

Siblings: Mara, 23, and Alissa, 21

High school activities: Wrestling, football, baseball

Favorite class or subject: shop

Best high school memory: when Mr. Miller moved here.

Hobbies: Hunting and fishing.

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jeremy Wade

Favorite book: Flowers for Algernon

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite TV show: Criminal minds

Favorite musician: Luke Combs

Favorite quotation:”If you ain’t first your last”

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Hanging out with friends, hunting and fishing

Future plans: Get an electrician apprenticeship

