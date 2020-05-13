Riley Horn

Horn 

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Jeremy Horn and Bobbie Knealing

Siblings: Mel Knealing and Kayla Horn

High School Activities: Football, baseball and basketball

Favorite Class or Subject: Any class with Rudy

Best High School Memory: Playing the game in school

Hobbies: Playing sports and chilling with friends 

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kobe Bryant

Favorite Book: The Great Gatsby

Favorite Movie: IT

Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things 

Favorite Song: Earfquake

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? I would give some money to my family for always helping me

Describe yourself in one word: Funny

Future Plans: Go to RCTC for two years for law enforcement and keep moving from there

Load comments