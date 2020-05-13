Riley Horn

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jeremy Horn and Bobbie Knealing
Siblings: Mel Knealing and Kayla Horn
High School Activities: Football, baseball and basketball
Favorite Class or Subject: Any class with Rudy
Best High School Memory: Playing the game in school
Hobbies: Playing sports and chilling with friends
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kobe Bryant
Favorite Book: The Great Gatsby
Favorite Movie: IT
Favorite TV Show: Stranger Things
Favorite Song: Earfquake
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? I would give some money to my family for always helping me
Describe yourself in one word: Funny
Future Plans: Go to RCTC for two years for law enforcement and keep moving from there