Ally Peterson

Peterson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Paul and Lisa Peterson

Siblings: Mia

High School Activities: Volleyball, NHS and band

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Going to state for volleyball

Hobbies: Going to the lake and hanging out with family and friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Dwight K. Schrute

Favorite Book: Wonder

Favorite Movie: Top Gun

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: Live Like you Were Dying by Tim McGraw

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Buy a mansion on a lake

Describe yourself in one word: Perfectionist

Future Plans: Attend college and play volleyball at Belmont University 

