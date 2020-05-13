Ally Peterson

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Paul and Lisa Peterson
Siblings: Mia
High School Activities: Volleyball, NHS and band
Favorite Class or Subject: Math
Best High School Memory: Going to state for volleyball
Hobbies: Going to the lake and hanging out with family and friends
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Dwight K. Schrute
Favorite Book: Wonder
Favorite Movie: Top Gun
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Song: Live Like you Were Dying by Tim McGraw
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Buy a mansion on a lake
Describe yourself in one word: Perfectionist
Future Plans: Attend college and play volleyball at Belmont University