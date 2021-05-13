Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: John and Amy Lee
Siblings: Alex Lee
High school activities: Trap shooting
Favorite class or subject: Shop
Best high school memory: Going to Perkins after our football game
Hobbies: Hunting and horseback riding
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Abraham Lincoln
Favorite book: The Outsiders
Favorite movie: Monty Python and The Holy Grail
Favorite TV show: The Witcher
Favorite song: Guitars and Cadillacs by Dwight Yoakam
Favorite quotation: "Shall not be infringed"
Future plans: Attend Dakota County Technical College (DCTC)