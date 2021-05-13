Sam Lee

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: John and Amy Lee

Siblings: Alex Lee

High school activities: Trap shooting

Favorite class or subject: Shop

Best high school memory: Going to Perkins after our football game

Hobbies: Hunting and horseback riding

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Abraham Lincoln

Favorite book: The Outsiders

Favorite movie: Monty Python and The Holy Grail

Favorite TV show: The Witcher

Favorite song: Guitars and Cadillacs by Dwight Yoakam

Favorite quotation: "Shall not be infringed"

Future plans: Attend Dakota County Technical College (DCTC)

