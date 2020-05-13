John Helland

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Luke and Mary Jo Helland
Siblings: Joel, Matthew and Talor
High School Activities: Band, choir and art
Favorite Class or Subject: Art
Best High School Memory: In choir when the ladies were about to sing after the choir teacher played the intro to a song, but then Danny Cruz shouted out, "Fire drill!"
Hobbies: Drawing, singing, playing trumpet, clay modeling and helping others
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Adam from "Somethingekeyt" Jaiden from "Jaiden Animations" and James from "theOdd1sout"
Favorite Book: the Bible
Favorite Movie: Spiderman Homecoming
Favorite TV Show: Gravity Falls
Favorite Song: Friday Nigh Blues
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Something that would help me with my job
Describe yourself in one word: John
Future Plans: Take my art and make it into a job opportunity