John Helland

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Luke and Mary Jo Helland

Siblings: Joel, Matthew and Talor

High School Activities: Band, choir and art

Favorite Class or Subject: Art

Best High School Memory: In choir when the ladies were about to sing after the choir teacher played the intro to a song, but then Danny Cruz shouted out, "Fire drill!"

Hobbies: Drawing, singing, playing trumpet, clay modeling and helping others

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Adam from "Somethingekeyt" Jaiden from "Jaiden Animations" and James from "theOdd1sout"

Favorite Book: the Bible

Favorite Movie: Spiderman Homecoming

Favorite TV Show: Gravity Falls

Favorite Song: Friday Nigh Blues

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Something that would help me with my job

Describe yourself in one word: John

Future Plans: Take my art and make it into a job opportunity 

