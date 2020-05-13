Sydney Burow

Burow

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Peggy and Dean Burow

Siblings: Mitch, Morgan, Clay and Hunter

High School Activities: Basketball, Softball, FCCLA, Student Council, Knowledge Bowl and NHS

Favorite Class or Subject: Science 

Best High School Memory: Third hour study hall

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kylie Jenner

Favorite Movie: The Notebook

Favorite TV Show: Friends

Favorite Song: One Man Band

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A vacation

Describe yourself in one word: Kind

Future Plans: Attend college 

Load comments