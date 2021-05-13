Brianna Ryan

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Matt Ryan and Molly Ryan

Siblings: Tyler, 20 and Rachel, 14

High school activities: Band, Choir, Student Council, Track, Gymnastics and NHS

Favorite class or subject: AP Psychology

Best high school memory: When Carrie snitched on me for being a goofball dealer in The Game

Hobbies: Working out, reading, traveling, gymnastics and making memories

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Julianne Hough, Lauren Akins and Shawn Johnson East

Favorite Book: My Life Next Door

Favorite movie: Divergent series

Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill

Favorite song: Forever Young by Lil Yachty

Favorite quotation: The tassel is worth the hassle :)

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? Spent a lot of my time on walks with my Grandma and watching the Bachelor/Bachelorette with my dad and my sister. I also learned how to ice skate.

Future plans: Go to Winona State University for nursing, travel, and eventually get married and start a family

