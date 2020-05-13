Eduardo Nunez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Melissa and Alfredo Nunez
Siblings: Isabel and Jose Nunez
High School Activities: Football and baseball
Favorite Class or Subject: Mechanics
Best High School Memory: When my friend Brendan left a carton of milk in his locker the whole year and it smelled bad throughout the whole hallway
Hobbies: Working on my truck and building things
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Keanu Reeves, Wilmer Valderrama and Grant Gustin
Favorite Book: Harry Potter
Favorite Movie: John Wick
Favorite TV Show: That 70's Show
Favorite Song: Lalala by Yzr and BBno$
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? My dream house
Describe yourself in one word: Calm
Future Plans: Have a good paying job and work for my dreams