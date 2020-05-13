Eduardo Nunez

Nunez

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Melissa and Alfredo Nunez

Siblings: Isabel and Jose Nunez

High School Activities: Football and baseball 

Favorite Class or Subject: Mechanics

Best High School Memory: When my friend Brendan left a carton of milk in his locker the whole year and it smelled bad throughout the whole hallway

Hobbies: Working on my truck and building things

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Keanu Reeves, Wilmer Valderrama and Grant Gustin

Favorite Book: Harry Potter

Favorite Movie: John Wick

Favorite TV Show: That 70's Show

Favorite Song: Lalala by Yzr and BBno$

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? My dream house

Describe yourself in one word: Calm

Future Plans: Have a good paying job and work for my dreams

Load comments