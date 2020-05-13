Cera Crouse

Crouse

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Todd and Fay Crouse

Siblings: Ryan, Mali, Emma and Adam

High School Activities: Basketball, FFA and NHS

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Seventh hour tea time junior year

Hobbies: Basketball, reading and spending time with friends and family 

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Ian Somerhalder

Favorite Book: Forever by Judy Blume

Favorite Movie: Spirit

Favorite TV Show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite Song: Angel by Shaggy

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Classic cars

Describe yourself in one word: Blonde

Future Plans: Attend the U of M and get a medical degree

