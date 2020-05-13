Cera Crouse

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Todd and Fay Crouse
Siblings: Ryan, Mali, Emma and Adam
High School Activities: Basketball, FFA and NHS
Favorite Class or Subject: Math
Best High School Memory: Seventh hour tea time junior year
Hobbies: Basketball, reading and spending time with friends and family
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Ian Somerhalder
Favorite Book: Forever by Judy Blume
Favorite Movie: Spirit
Favorite TV Show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite Song: Angel by Shaggy
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Classic cars
Describe yourself in one word: Blonde
Future Plans: Attend the U of M and get a medical degree