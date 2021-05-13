Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Cyndi and Joe Sturgis

Siblings, ages: Tanner Sturgis, 23

High school activities: 2D Art, Woodworking

Favorite class or subject: 2D Art

Best high school memory: The many projects that I pitched in to help on

Hobbies: Challenging myself to sketch something new everyday

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Abraham Lincoln

Favorite book: Mystery of the Green Cat by: Phyllis A. Whitney

Favorite movie: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Favorite TV show: Sleepy Hollow

Favorite song or musician: Deadman’s Gun by Ashtar Command

Favorite quotation: “Whatever you are, be a good one.” - Abraham Lincoln

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? I would sketch daily and try my best to improve my artistic skills.

Future plans: Possibly going into cabinetry

