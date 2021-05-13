Hayden Poquette

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Jessica Page, Scott Poquette

Siblings: Sophia Poquette, 15, and Sydney Poquette, 19

High school activities: Theatre, Robotics, Knowledge Bowl, Math Team, National Honor Society and 4-H

Favorite class or subject: Science

Best high school memory: 2019 Fall Play

Hobbies: Reading, card games and woodworking

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Einstein, Tupac and Lil Nas X

Favorite writer: J.R.R. Tolkien

Favorite movie: Jojo Rabbit

Favorite TV show: Paw Patrol

Favorite song or musician: The Gentle Men

Favorite quotation: Yeah.

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? School during COVID-19 was certainly challenging. I am glad I could still hang out with my friends virtually during quarantine, it made the experience a lot more bearable

Future plans: I will be going to the University of Minnesota next year

