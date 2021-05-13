Hayden Poquette

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jessica Page, Scott Poquette
Siblings: Sophia Poquette, 15, and Sydney Poquette, 19
High school activities: Theatre, Robotics, Knowledge Bowl, Math Team, National Honor Society and 4-H
Favorite class or subject: Science
Best high school memory: 2019 Fall Play
Hobbies: Reading, card games and woodworking
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Einstein, Tupac and Lil Nas X
Favorite writer: J.R.R. Tolkien
Favorite movie: Jojo Rabbit
Favorite TV show: Paw Patrol
Favorite song or musician: The Gentle Men
Favorite quotation: Yeah.
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? School during COVID-19 was certainly challenging. I am glad I could still hang out with my friends virtually during quarantine, it made the experience a lot more bearable
Future plans: I will be going to the University of Minnesota next year