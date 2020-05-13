Madi Luebke

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Brad and Catherine Luebke
Siblings: Cal
High School Activities: Volleyball, basketball, softball, FCCLA, band, choir and NHS
Favorite Class or Subject: Band
Best High School Memory: Making it to State in volleyball
Hobbies: Being with my friends
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Liam Hemsworth
Favorite Book: Blind your Ponies
Favorite Movie: Safe Haven and London has Fallen
Favorite TV Show: Shooter
Favorite Song: Drift Away
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A lot of Ben and Jerry's
Describe yourself in one word: Genuine
Future Plans: Attend college