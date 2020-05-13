Madi Luebke

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Brad and Catherine Luebke

Siblings: Cal

High School Activities: Volleyball, basketball, softball, FCCLA, band, choir and NHS

Favorite Class or Subject: Band

Best High School Memory: Making it to State in volleyball

Hobbies: Being with my friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Liam Hemsworth

Favorite Book: Blind your Ponies

Favorite Movie: Safe Haven and London has Fallen

Favorite TV Show: Shooter

Favorite Song: Drift Away

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A lot of Ben and Jerry's 

Describe yourself in one word: Genuine

Future Plans: Attend college

