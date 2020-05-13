Julianna Boyum

Boyum

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Joel and Nicole

Siblings: Mitchell

High School Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Band and Choir

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Going to state volleyball in ninth and 10th grade

Hobbies: Sports and hanging out with friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Max Kepler

Favorite Book: A Dog's Purpose

Favorite Movie: Monsters Inc.

Favorite TV Show: Friends

Favorite Song: I have a lot of favorites

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car

Describe yourself in one word: Friendly

Future Plans: Go to college

