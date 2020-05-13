Julianna Boyum

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Joel and Nicole
Siblings: Mitchell
High School Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Band and Choir
Favorite Class or Subject: Math
Best High School Memory: Going to state volleyball in ninth and 10th grade
Hobbies: Sports and hanging out with friends
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Max Kepler
Favorite Book: A Dog's Purpose
Favorite Movie: Monsters Inc.
Favorite TV Show: Friends
Favorite Song: I have a lot of favorites
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car
Describe yourself in one word: Friendly
Future Plans: Go to college