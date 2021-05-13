Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Mike and Sarah
Siblings, ages: Lauren (21) and Leah (16)
High school activities: Football, baseball and trap
Favorite class or subject: Team Sports
Best high school memory: Winning our homecoming football game this year
Hobbies: Riding snowmobile, hunting and fishing
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: JFK
Favorite book: Where the Red Fern Grows
Favorite movie: The Highwaymen
Favorite TV show: Yellowstone
Favorite song or musician: AC/DC
Favorite quotation: 60% of the time it works…every time.
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? With my friends and no I did not.
Future plans:Attend River-Falls to play football and get my major in agricultural studies