Luke Berg

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Mike and Sarah

Siblings, ages: Lauren (21) and Leah (16)

High school activities: Football, baseball and trap

Favorite class or subject: Team Sports

Best high school memory: Winning our homecoming football game this year

Hobbies: Riding snowmobile, hunting and fishing

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: JFK

Favorite book: Where the Red Fern Grows

Favorite movie: The Highwaymen

Favorite TV show: Yellowstone

Favorite song or musician: AC/DC

Favorite quotation: 60% of the time it works…every time.

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? With my friends and no I did not.

Future plans:Attend River-Falls to play football and get my major in agricultural studies

Tags

Load comments