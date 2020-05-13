Cole Flom

Flom

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Marshall and Jennifer Flom

Siblings: Josie

High School Activities: football, baseball, basketball, trap shooting, NHS, Band and Knowledge Bowl

Favorite Class or Subject: Math

Best High School Memory: Beefcake

Hobbies: Sports, hunting, fishing, baseball, basketball, football and trap shooting

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Eddie Murphy

Favorite Book: Hunger Games series

Favorite Movie: Back to the Future

Favorite TV Show: Dexter

Favorite Song: I want it that way 

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? House on the lake

Describe yourself in one word: Humorous

Future Plans: Attend college and study engineering in an Airforce ROTC program

Load comments