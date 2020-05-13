Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Marshall and Jennifer Flom
Siblings: Josie
High School Activities: football, baseball, basketball, trap shooting, NHS, Band and Knowledge Bowl
Favorite Class or Subject: Math
Best High School Memory: Beefcake
Hobbies: Sports, hunting, fishing, baseball, basketball, football and trap shooting
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Eddie Murphy
Favorite Book: Hunger Games series
Favorite Movie: Back to the Future
Favorite TV Show: Dexter
Favorite Song: I want it that way
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? House on the lake
Describe yourself in one word: Humorous
Future Plans: Attend college and study engineering in an Airforce ROTC program