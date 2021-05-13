Sue-Anna Peters

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School

Parents: Debbie Kippels, Timothy Peters

Siblings: Justin Peters (34), Matthew Peters (31), Haley Peters (26), Marianna Peters (22) and Grace Peters (16)

Favorite class or subject: Mr. Miller English

Best high school memory: Mr. Renken’s math class junior year

Hobbies: Cosmetology

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Tupac Shakur, Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G) and Dr. Dre

Favorite book: If I Stay by Gayle Forman

Favorite movie: My Brother Jordan

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead

Favorite song or musician: Juice World

Favorite quotation: “You can never be ‘just be friends’ with someone you fall in love with” -Tupac Shakur

How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Laid in bed and listened to music to inspire me. 

Future plans: Go to college and major in social working/social psych

