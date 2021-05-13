Madison Greseth

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Heather Dewitz and Dean Greseth
Siblings: Ashley Dewitz (25), Logan Dewitz (21), Nevaeh Greseth(15) and Isabella Greseth (12)
High school activities: Basketball and softball
Favorite class or subject: Anything Rudy teaches
Best high school memory: Basketball bus rides with Big Nor/Megdog/Syd/Jon/Kal and Art with Sue Anna and Gabbie
Hobbies: Hunting, painting, snowmobiling and dirtbikes
Favorite movie: The Heat
Favorite TV show: The Middle
Favorite quotation: “I get my talent from my brown hair”- Hannah Gadient
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Learn anything new or acquire any skills? No I think I got dumber in distance learning
Future plans: Work until i get rich i guess