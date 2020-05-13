Alexys Gillard

Gillard

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Pat and Jodi Gillard

Siblings: Raynell, Taylyn and Brynn

High School Activities: NHS, Chorale and yearbook

Favorite Class or Subject: Science with Kincaid

Best High School Memory: Junior year beefcake and playing four square with Will Mill on the last day of school last year

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family, work, watching Netflix and going to games

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Dwayne Johnson, Nina Dobrev and Vin Diesel

Favorite Book: Radiance

Favorite Movie: Breakfast Club and Fast and Furious

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds and Spongebob

Favorite Song: I Fall Apart (Post Malone) and Heartless by Diplo

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Brand new Jeep Wrangler

Describe yourself in one word: Outgoing

Future Plans: Attend college at the Mayo Clinic College of Science and Medicine for phlebotomy and attend UMR to get a bachelor's of science in nursing degree. 

