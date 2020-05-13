Alexys Gillard

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Pat and Jodi Gillard
Siblings: Raynell, Taylyn and Brynn
High School Activities: NHS, Chorale and yearbook
Favorite Class or Subject: Science with Kincaid
Best High School Memory: Junior year beefcake and playing four square with Will Mill on the last day of school last year
Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family, work, watching Netflix and going to games
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Dwayne Johnson, Nina Dobrev and Vin Diesel
Favorite Book: Radiance
Favorite Movie: Breakfast Club and Fast and Furious
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds and Spongebob
Favorite Song: I Fall Apart (Post Malone) and Heartless by Diplo
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Brand new Jeep Wrangler
Describe yourself in one word: Outgoing
Future Plans: Attend college at the Mayo Clinic College of Science and Medicine for phlebotomy and attend UMR to get a bachelor's of science in nursing degree.