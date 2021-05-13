Hailey Larfald

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Jeremy Lerfald and Heidi Hegseth
Siblings: Amber Lerfald, 14
High school activities: Volleyball, Softball, NHS, JO Volleyball and Knowledge Bowl
Favorite class or subject: Pre-calc
Best high school memory: Homecoming 2019, hanging out all the seniors before they left and playing volleyball
Hobbies: Hiking, playing sports and watching movies
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Morgan Wallen
Favorite movie: Great Outdoors
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen
Favorite quotation: “Did all of this just for a piece of paper and won’t even get the handshake”
Future plans: To attend North Central and go for social work