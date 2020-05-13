Daniel Benrud

Benrud

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Nancy and David Benrud

Siblings: Sarah and Rachel Benrud

High School Activities: Basketball, Knowledge Bowl and Band

Favorite Class or Subject: Science

Best High School Memory: Dressing up for athletic events

Hobbies: Playing with my dog, hanging out with friends and playing video games

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: John F. Kennedy

Favorite Book: Tom Sawyer

Favorite Movie: Forrest Gump

Favorite TV Show: Friends

Favorite Song: September

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Buy my parents a lake house

Describe yourself in one word: Friendly

Future Plans: Go to college

