Kallie Bauer

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Kimberly and Mitchell Bauer
Siblings: Matthew Bauer
High School Activities: Cross Country, Softball, FCCLA and NHS
Favorite Class or Subject: AP Psychology
Best High School Memory: Having a dance battle with Anna at prom
Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family and traveling
Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kevin Hart
Favorite Book: Safe Haven
Favorite Movie: Good Boys
Favorite TV Show: Covert Affairs
Favorite Song: Tip of My Tongue
If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A Duramax that is larger and louder than my brothers
Describe yourself in one word: Tenacious
Future Plans: Go to college, get by Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and work as a speech pathologist