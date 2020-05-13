Kallie Bauer

Bauer

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Kimberly and Mitchell Bauer

Siblings: Matthew Bauer

High School Activities: Cross Country, Softball, FCCLA and NHS

Favorite Class or Subject: AP Psychology

Best High School Memory: Having a dance battle with Anna at prom

Hobbies: Spending time with friends and family and traveling

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Kevin Hart

Favorite Book: Safe Haven

Favorite Movie: Good Boys

Favorite TV Show: Covert Affairs

Favorite Song: Tip of My Tongue

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A Duramax that is larger and louder than my brothers

Describe yourself in one word: Tenacious

Future Plans: Go to college, get by Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and work as a speech pathologist 

