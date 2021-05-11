Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Desiree and Justin Johnston

Siblings: Amelia(10), Nolen(13), Jeremy(16)

High school activities: Football

Favorite class or subject: Gym

Best high school memory: Being junior hoco royalty and driving a golf cart during and after the football game we won

Hobbies: Football, basketball, music, boxing and fishing

Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: The first person of my blood line

Favorite book: The Knife of Never Letting go

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite TV show: Supernatural

Tags

Load comments