Kristin Finley

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School
Parents: Traci and Kevin Van Wyhe, Charles and Dawn Finley
Siblings: Kendra Swenningson (24), Shelby Wiebolt (20), Noressa Finley (18)
High school activities: Volleyball, National Honor Society and work
Favorite class or subject: Anatomy
Best high school memory: Friday night football games
Hobbies: Hiking, basketball, volleyball and paddle boarding
Person or persons you would like to meet, living or dead: Jennifer Lawrence and Emilia Clarke
Favorite book: Brave New World
Favorite movie: Safety
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite song or musician: Morgan Wallen
How did you spend your time during the COVID-19 social distancing of 2020? Spending time with my family
Future plans: I plan to attend college at Alfred University in the fall