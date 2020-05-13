Riley Dummer

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Dan and Missy

Siblings: Kasey

High School Activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field, Band, Choir, NHS and Knowledge Bowl 

Favorite Class or Subject: Anything with Mr. Miller

Best High School Memory: Going on a field trip to B-dubs

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and playing sports

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: My grandpa

Favorite Movie: Night of the Museum

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: Ice Ice Baby

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? Another dog

Describe yourself in one word: Smiley

Future Plans: Go to college

