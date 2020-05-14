Nora Woock

Woock 

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School 

Parents: Louise Starr and Rodney Woock

Siblings: Celia Woock

High School Activities: Student council, FCCLA, basketball, softball, Knowledge Bowl and NHS 

Favorite Class or Subject: Math 

Best High School Memory: Going on a field trip to Bdubs in Mr. Miller's class

Hobbies: Hanging with friends

Person/Persons you would like to meet, living or dead: David Dobrik 

Favorite Book: Demian

Favorite Movie: Good Boys

Favorite TV Show: The Office

Favorite Song: One Man Band

If you won the lottery, what would one of your first purchases be? A new car and college tuition

Describe yourself in one word: Sarcastic

Future Plans: I want to go to college to be an orthodontist 

